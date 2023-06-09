Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show, this week featuring Wendy Snyder. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Cooper’s Corner. Located at 27W150 Roosevelt Rd. in Winfield, they are known for their ribs and shrimp combo, meatloaf, and chicken pot pie. Lt. Haynes also reviews The Royal Nuts, located at 5050 N. Cumberland Ave., Unit 27bb in Norridge. They are known for their Turkish coffee, nuts, and chocolates.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.