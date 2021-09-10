The Beat Cop’s Guide to Ramen and fudge

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

An assortment of fudge and chocolates from Kilwins — who have multiple Chicagoland locations. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Bob and Lt. Haynes started off on a more serious note reflecting on 9/11 memories. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in fudge from Kilwin’s. They have several locations throughout city and they make the fudge fresh in the store and offer other treats as well. Later on, he reviewed Strings Ramen Shop in Hyde Park, they make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories