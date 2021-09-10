The Beat Cop’s Guide to Ramen and fudge

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Bob and Lt. Haynes started off on a more serious note reflecting on 9/11 memories. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in fudge from Kilwin’s. They have several locations throughout city and they make the fudge fresh in the store and offer other treats as well. Later on, he reviewed Strings Ramen Shop in Hyde Park, they make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan.
