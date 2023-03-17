Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Time Out Market. Located at 916 W. Fulton Market in Chicago, they are known for Southern comforts, ramen bar, and Ethiopian food. Lt. Haynes also reviews Beard Papa’s, located at 1924 W. North in Chicago. They are known for their strawberry éclairs, chocolate cake, and cream puffs.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.