Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed McGees Tavern and Grill located at 950 W. Webster in Chicago. In the second segment, Lt. Haynes goes right across the street to Eiffel Waffle located at 955 W. Webster in Chicago for ice cream and more!

