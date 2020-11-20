The Beat Cop’s Guide to prepping for Thanksgiving

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some cookies from Dinkel’s Bakery (3329 N Lincoln Ave). In addition to reviewing restaurants, the Lieutenant had a few tips for those who may be hosting their first thanksgiving. He had some need-to-know info, including a reminder to thaw out the turkey before cooking, especially if you’re planning on deep-frying it.
Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.