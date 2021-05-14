The Beat Cop’s Guide to potato doughnuts and shish ke-barbecue

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some doughnuts from Downstate Donuts, who do not have a brick and mortar location. You can make an order on their website, and they’ll deliver on the weekends. The best part about their recipe… their donuts are made with potato!
Later on, the lieutenant reviewed Kababish BBQ & Grill, who provide customers with a variety of delicious Pakistani and Indian Dishes that are packed with authentic spices. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.