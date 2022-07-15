Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Peaches & Pears Restaurant. Located at 6435 W. Archer in Chicago, they are known for serving meatloaf, mimosas, and Polish food. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Enjoyacorn Gourmet Popcorn, located at 3460 W. 79th St. in Chicago. They are known for serving a unique variety of popcorn flavors, like Turtle, Dill Pickle, and Garbage Corn.

