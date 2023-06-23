Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Pizza Matta. Located at 3211 W. Armitage in Chicago, they are known for their pizza and salad. Lt. Haynes also reviews The Goddess and Grocer, located at 1649 N. Damen in Chicago, they’ll have their best-seller pride cake available all weekend.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.