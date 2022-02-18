The Beat Cop’s Guide to pizza and pączki

Bob Sirott

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Bartoli’s Pizzeria, which has multiple location including one at 1955 W. Addison in Chicago. They’re known for their pizza, wings, and soup. The Lieutenant also talks about pączki from Delightful Pastries at 5927 W. Lawrence in Chicago.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

Bob Sirott
