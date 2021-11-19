The Beat Cop’s Guide to pies, pies, and more pies!

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Empanada Mama & The Pie Man on 2933 N. Broadway In Chicago, The Restaurant offers a variety of specialty empanadas and pies like their Steak and Guinness pie, or lobster mac and cheese pie. On the second helping of the segment, the Lieutenant brought samples from JR Dessert Bakery on 2841 w. Howard in Chicago, which sells mini and regular pies and cheesecakes of all kinds. Gluten-free options are available! Other food news about Jade Court Cantonese Restaurant, and a new vegan bakery coming to the Ravenswood area!

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.