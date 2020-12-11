The Beat Cop’s Guide to pie

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in pies from Spinning J (Located at 1000 N. California). In addition, he reviewed Isabella Bakery and provided information on how to find great places to grab a bite from on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Learn more about that list of restaurants HERE!

