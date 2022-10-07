Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Flame On Peri Peri. Located at 7041 N. Milwaukee in Niles, they are known for serving Peri corn, chicken, and gyros. Lt. Haynes also reviews the Affy Tapple Factory Store, located at 7425 N. Croname Rd. in Niles. They are known for their variety of taffy apples, caramels, and chocolate covered pretzels.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.