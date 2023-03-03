Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Big Ange’s Eatery. Located at 640 W. Northwest Hwy. in Arlington Heights, they are known for their pastrami, brisket, and egg and pepper sandwiches. Lt. Haynes also reviews The Bakester, located at 13 1/2 W. Davis St. in Arlington Heights. They are known for their macarons, fruit tarts, and high tea parties.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.