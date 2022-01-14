The Beat Cop’s Guide to Pasta and Gluten-Free Sweets

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week on the show Lt. Haynes reviewed Goat and Wine on 195 Remington Blvd. The Lt. talked about the pasta and wine. Later on, he described gluten-free baked-goods he brought to share from Sweet Ali’s Gluten-Free Bakery.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.