The Beat Cop’s Guide to Newsstands and Late Nite eats

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show with Bob Sirott. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed the City Newsstand Café, which the Lieutenant called the “last real independent newsstand”. Later on, he talked about Mr. E’s Late Nite, who serves Chicago classics like hot dogs, Italian beef, burgers and more!
Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.