The Beat Cop’s Guide to Nashville hot chicken and gluten-free donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week on the show, Lt. Haynes reviewed Hot Chi located at 100 West 87th Street. He discussed their Nashville hot chicken tenders, grilled corn elote, and their “Popeye’s Ain’t S***” chicken sandwich. Afterwards, the Lieutenant highlighted the gluten-free donuts, brownies, and cupcakes he brought in from Mindful Baking, which can be found at 5035 West Montrose Avenue.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.