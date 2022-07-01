Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Mickey’s Gyros and Ribs. Located at 525 Harlem in Oak Park, the restaurant is known for serving burgers, gyros, and rib tips. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Happy Apple Pie Shop, located at 226 Harrison in Oak Park. They are known for their variety of pies, like classic apple, strawberry balsamic, and chocolate chess.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction