The Beat Cop’s Guide to Mexican seafood, and Puerto Rican sweets

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

An assortment of cupcakes from Borinken Cakes — 4104 N Harlem Ave. in Norridge. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in cupcakes from Borinken Cakes, who offer the highest quality, most authentic Puerto Rican sweets in Chicago. The lieutenant also reviewed a Mexican seafood restaurant found in the Brighton Park neighborhood: El Puerto.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories