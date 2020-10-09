The Beat Cop’s Guide to macaron vs macaroon

Macaroons made by French pastry chef Pierre Herme are displayed in a showroom during a presentation to the press on September 5, 2013 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a box of macarons from T.Tran Patisserie, a dessert shop in Carol Stream. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Fox’s Restaurant & Pub, which has several locations, including one in West Beverly.

