Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Fatso’s Last Stand. Having multiple locations, the chain is known for serving burgers, hot dogs, and mac n’ cheese. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Sugargoat, located at 820 W. Randolph in Chicago. This bakery is known for serving a variety of unusual flavors of cakes, like Cheez-it Cake and Pancake Cake.

