The Beat Cop’s Guide to Long John Donuts, and Extra Long Hot Dogs

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Hot Dog Box. Located at 4020 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, the restaurant serves gourmet hot dogs, such as the Bronzeville Bourbon BBQ hot dog and Brooklyn’s Pizza dog. The lieutenant also talks about Long John donuts from Weber’s Bakery, located at 7055 W. Archer in Chicago.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.