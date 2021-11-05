The Beat Cop’s Guide to Korean corn dogs and almond cookies

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daebak Korean BBQ located on 2014 S Wells Street in Chicago. The lieutenant talked about their Korean corn dogs, bibimbap, and kimchi pancakes. Chiu Quon Bakery and Dim Sum is located at 2253 S. Wentworth. Their lemon cake roll is offered in a variety of flavors and it’s light and extremely fluffy. Plus the latest news in food.

Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an email at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular