The Beat Cop’s Guide to Korean corn dogs and almond cookies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daebak Korean BBQ located on 2014 S Wells Street in Chicago. The lieutenant talked about their Korean corn dogs, bibimbap, and kimchi pancakes. Chiu Quon Bakery and Dim Sum is located at 2253 S. Wentworth. Their lemon cake roll is offered in a variety of flavors and it’s light and extremely fluffy. Plus the latest news in food.

Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an email at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com