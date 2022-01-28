The Beat Cop’s Guide to Korean BBQ and Chinese pastries

A Chicago Police Department patrol car escorts the motorcade of US President-elect Barack Obama as he travels through the streets of Chicago on his way to his transition office on November 20, 2008. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week, Lt. Haynes reviewed Sun Wah BBQ located at 5039 N. Broadway. He discussed their duck soup and pan-friend noodles. Afterwards, the Lieutenant highlighted the spicy Korean barbeque buns and hopia ube he brought in from La Patisserie P, which can be found at 1050 W. Argyle St.

