The Beat Cop’s Guide to kale and vegan cupcakes

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in vegan donuts from Smack Dab on 6730 N Clark.

The Lieutenant reviewed Kale My Name, located at 3300 W Montrose Ave in Chicago. He talked about the their soup and gluten-free mac and cheese.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.