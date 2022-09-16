Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Yassa. Located at 3511 S. King Dr. in Chicago, they are known for serving African cuisine, like Sauce Graine, Nem, and Yassa Lamb. Lt. Haynes also reviews Loaf Lounge, located at 2934 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are mostly known for serving the chocolate cake featured on ‘The Bear,’ as well as Koign-Amman and breakfast sandwiches.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.