The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Sausage and Peppers and another entry in the Donut Olympics

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,’ This week on the show Lt. Haynes reviewed Gio’s Cafe located on 2724 S. Lowe. The Lt. reviewed the Italian Sausage and Peppers, and the Tilapia and Polenta. Later on, the Lt. added another entry into the Donut Olympics, from Pticek and Son’s Bakery located on 5523 S. Narragansett! Lt. brought in Chocolate Donuts and Glazed Cake Donuts to share.

