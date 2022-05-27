Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.