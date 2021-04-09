The Beat Cop’s Guide to ice cream and sausages

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed a couple of restaurants. He talked about Petersen’s Ice Cream in Oak Park, and Big Guy’s Sausage Stand in Berwyn. Later on, Bob and the Lieutenant talked about some of the restaurants that have been in the news this week.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.