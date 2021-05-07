The Beat Cop’s Guide to hot dogs and Smallcakes

After a couple weeks away from the studio, Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed a couple of restaurants. He talked about Smallcakes, who USA TODAY listed as one of the top ten cupcake places to try in the country. There are over a dozen locations in Illinois. The Lieutenant also reviewed Janson’s Drive-In, a nostalgic neighborhood fixture for a generation of hot dog and hamburger lovers in the Beverly area.
The Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.