Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Mean Weiner. Located at 532 Sheridan Rd. in Highwood, they are known for serving giant hot dogs, specialty sandwiches, and Mexican food. Lt. Haynes also reviews Illinois Nuts & Candy, located at 3745 Dempster in Skokie. They are known for serving a variety of chocolates, dried fruit and nuts, and gummy bears.

