Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen. Located at 2701 W. Lawrence in Chicago, they are known for serving authentic Himalayan food, like lamb Vindaloo, homemade dumplings, and Taj Mahal beer. Lt. Haynes also reviews Sukhadia’s Sweets and Snacks, located at 2559 W. Devon in Chicago. They are known for serving Indian bakery goods, like Gujiya and Ladoo.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction