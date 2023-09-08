Liutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Auntie Amy’s Home Cooking. Auntie Amy’s offers gluten-free soups, salads, entrées, sides and desserts in Burr Ridge.

Lt. Haynes also reviews Hilary’s Cookies. You can find handmade, all-natural (organic when possible), scratch bakery in the Lincoln Square neighborhood

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.