The Beat Cop’s Guide to Hearts and Flour

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the WGN Radio Morning Show (Jon Hansen filled in for Bob Sirott today). Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” never comes empty-handed, and today was no different. He brought in a care package from Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery, which can be found in the West Ridge neighborhood. As the conversation continued, Lieutenant Haynes shared his review of Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, whose broad menu is highlighted by Cajun food, an amazing craft beer selection, versatile wine list, and creative cocktails.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.