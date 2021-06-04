The Beat Cop’s Guide to green tea cake and stone bowl bibimbap

A Green Tea Chiffon cake from Le Sucre Cakes & Cupcakes in Niles. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a delicious Green Tea Chiffon cake from Le Sucre Cakes & Cupcakes in Niles. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Kim’s Home Cooking, a Korean restaurant in the Kimball neighborhood.

Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

