The Beat Cop's Guide to gourmet marshmallows

Author of "The Beat Cop's Guide to Chicago Eats", Lt. David Haynes, and Bob Sirott

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a few baggies of gourmet marshmallows from Katherine Anne Confections, a Logan Square Shop where they make chocolate and marshmallows by hand. The Lieutenant also reviewed KC’s Cabin, a relaxed tavern restaurant in Spring Grove.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

