Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the city’s North Side, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Birrieria Zaragoza. With multiple locations including 4852 S. Pulaski in Chicago, they are known for serving a variety of goat dishes, like tacos and fajitas. Lt. Haynes also reviews Lickity Split, which has multiple locations including 6056 N. Broadway in Chicago. They are known for their custard, concrete mixes, and variety of vintage candy.

Please join us in celebrating the retirement of Lieutenant David Haynes!

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 5-10 pm

Location: 5155 N Moody Ave, Chicago, IL, 60630 (The Branch Community Church Parking Lot)

Ticket price: $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Well Resource Center. The Well Resource Center supports first responders and their family’s emotional, spiritual, relational, and physical health by creating engaging, community-enriching, need-based environments.

To make a donation via Venmo visit: https://account.venmo.com/u/retirementparty8-24-23

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

