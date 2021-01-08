The Beat Cop’s Guide to gluten-free cornbread

A Chicago Police Department patrol car escorts the motorcade of US President-elect Barack Obama as he travels through the streets of Chicago on his way to his transition office on November 20, 2008. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some in some pies from Panaderia El Acambaro, a spot in Pilsen where you can buy Mexican sweet breads. The lieutenant also reviewed Hubbard’s Cave, an Independent Craft Brewery in Niles that specializes in barbeque, and has some delicious gluten-free cornbread!

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.