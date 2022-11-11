Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.