Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Casey’s Pub. Located at 7307 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park, the lieutenant recommends The Pritzger burger, the Porky Brewster sandwich ,and the Wisconsin Cheese Curds. He also talked about gourmet popcorn and potato chips at Ole Salty’s, located at 1920 E. Riverside in Love’s Park.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.