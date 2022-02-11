The Beat Cop’s Guide to game day appetizers and Chicago’s classic cheesecake

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Shoeless Joe’s Ale House and Grill. Located at 4926 N. River Rd. in Schiller Park, the restaurant serves burgers, fish and chips, and a variety of appetizers. The Lieutenant also talks about cheesecake at Eli’s Cheesecake at 6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr. in Chicago.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

