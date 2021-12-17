The Beat Cop’s Guide to fusion food and the donut Olympics continued

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,’ This week Lt. Haynes gives us a review of Boon Cafe a fusion of Indian/Middle Eastern cuisine located on 7543 W. Montrose in Norridge. On the second segment, the donut Olympics continues with Spunky Dunkers Donuts located on 20 s. Northwest Hwy in Palatine is a 24-hour donut shop with donuts baked fresh every day. Also, a few new restaurants coming to town.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.