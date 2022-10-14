Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Fat Shack. Located at 2140 N. Clybourn in Chicago, they are known for serving large appetizers, fried desserts, and their Fat Shack sandwich. Lt. Haynes also reviews Buzzed Bakery, located at 705 W. Belden in Chicago. They are known for serving CBD and THC infused products, like chocolate cake, cake balls, and breakfast tarts.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.