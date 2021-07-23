The Beat Cop’s Guide to fried chicken and sweet connections

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in an array of cakes from Chicago Sweet Connection. Found on the Northwest Side, their crew delivers luscious cakes, elegant minis, and home style baked goods to restaurants, grocers, banquet halls, institutions, and more. Later on, he reviewed another Northwest Side joint: North Branch Fried Chicken, who pair gourmet fried chicken with their award-winning barbecue sauces.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.