The Beat Cop’s Guide to ‘foodtruck-a-palooza’

An assortment of cupcakes fromA.Sweets Girl — A mobile/food truck business, check out asweetsgirl.com for more information. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in an array of food options from food trucks. A Sweets Girl Cupcakes offers a variety of delicious cupcakes like smores, matcha tea, caramel cafe and they also have gluten-free options. Happy Lobster Truck has lobster caught in Maine and bread that’s baked fresh every day. You can track the truck if you sign up on their website.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

