The Beat Cop’s Guide to First Slice and Homeslice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed a couple of restaurants including First Slice, a café with locations in Andersonville and Albany Park, whose menu changes every week, and offers a choice of six entrees paired with side dishes and dessert. The lieutenant also shared his thoughts on Homeslice, who feature imaginative pizzas, cocktails & beer in a rustic-style lodge room with tree-trunk tables combined with the all-seasons beer garden in the heart of Lincoln Park.
Got a restaurant suggestion for the lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.