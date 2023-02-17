Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews CheSa’s Bistro & Bar. Located at 3235 W. Addison in Chicago, they are know for serving gluten-free Creole food, like gumbo, waygu sliders, and catfish. Lt. Haynes also reviews Jarosch Bakery, located at 35 S. Arlington Heights Rd. in Elk Grove Village. They are known for serving Pączki, King Cake, and cookies.

