Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Victory Grill. Located at 2246 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, they are known for serving late night fast food, like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and shakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Café Cremerie, located at 615 N. State in Chicago. They are known for serving popcorn, sponge cake, and wine.

