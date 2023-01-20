Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Veleros Restaurant & Cantina. Located at 7840 Wicker Drive in Schererville, Indiana, they are known for their fajitas, guacamole, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Zymi Bakery, located at 5806 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. they are known for their Baklava, bread, and fruit tarts.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.