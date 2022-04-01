Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Pleasant House Pub. The restaurant is located at 2119 S. Halsted in Chicago and is known for serving British-style food. Lieutenant Haynes recommends the Scotch eggs, steak and ale pie, and bangers and mash. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed New Paradise Bakery, located at 5742 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They offer a variety of Italian desserts like cannoli, traditional cassata, and gelato.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.