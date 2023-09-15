Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Community Tavern. Located at 4038 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, they are known for their dumplings, burgers, and variety of fish dishes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Café Selmarie, located at 4729 N. Lincoln in Chicago. They are known for their Sacher Torte, savory croissants, and variety of pies.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.